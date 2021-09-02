Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Update

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 685,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. Becle has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Becle Company Profile

Becle SAB de CV is a alcoholic beverage producing company. It is engaged in manufacturing, distribution, export, import, bottling, and marketing of distilled alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including tequila, whiskey, and rum. The company was founded in 1758 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

