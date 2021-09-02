Bella Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $34.03 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and $34.03 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00005116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.00813461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.