Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,449,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 220,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 213,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

