Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

