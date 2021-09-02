Bessemer Group Inc. Has $467.72 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,997 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $467,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,248,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

