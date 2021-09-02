Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943,349 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 468,585 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 1.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.38% of SEA worth $533,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in SEA by 56.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 2,875.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.00. 2,324,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,626. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $349.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $173.54 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.