BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Up 13.9%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s share price was up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 103,685 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,515,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BEST by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BEST by 5,791.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in BEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BEST by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BEST by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

