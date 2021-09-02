BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Equities analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to post sales of $81.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the highest is $82.52 million. BGSF posted sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the first quarter valued at about $7,451,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BGSF during the second quarter worth about $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 907.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BGSF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

BGSF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,357. BGSF has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

