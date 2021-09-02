BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 9,237 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average is $264.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.55 and a 12 month high of $335.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

