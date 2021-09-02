BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires New Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

CVNA stock opened at $330.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.46 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $14,559,118.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,559,427 shares of company stock valued at $496,704,091 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

