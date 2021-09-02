BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 22,456 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 300.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,927 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,456 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $446,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,705 shares of company stock valued at $6,791,449. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

