BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $1,634,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $224.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

