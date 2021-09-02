BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 504.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $393.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

