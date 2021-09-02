BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.50 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $6,656,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equitable by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

