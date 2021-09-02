BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 4,489 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE PRU opened at $104.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.