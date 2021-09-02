BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $144,075.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $144,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $169,975.00.

BigCommerce stock opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $116.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIGC. Barclays lifted their price target on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

