BIKI (BIKI) One Day Volume Tops $277,617.00

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. BIKI has a market cap of $3.67 million and $277,617.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00060177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00132156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00816772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00047554 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

