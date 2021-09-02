Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $4,941,800.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $4,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.
BILL opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
