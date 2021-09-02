Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $4,941,800.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.09, for a total transaction of $4,941,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $1,215,448.00.

BILL opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $291.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bill.com by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 35.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

