Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Sells $2,528,300.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TECH traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $513.36.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $29,485,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.