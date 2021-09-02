Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Sells $2,528,300.00 in Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total value of $2,528,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TECH traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $510.78. The stock had a trading volume of 250,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $513.36.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $29,485,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.64.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.
Further Reading: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.