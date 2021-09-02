Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BIOAF stock opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Bioasis Technologies has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

