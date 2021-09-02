Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $338.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

