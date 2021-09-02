Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Get Bioventus alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BVS opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bioventus by 2,712.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bioventus by 6,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,094 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Bioventus by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 204,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bioventus (BVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.