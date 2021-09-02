Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Gap Up to $12.63

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.45. Bit Digital shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 71,935 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 345,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

