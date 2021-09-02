BIT Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 34,085 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 736% compared to the average daily volume of 4,077 call options.

Shares of NYSE:BTCM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 67,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,383. BIT Mining has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $604.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.71.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

