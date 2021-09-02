bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.