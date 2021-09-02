BitCore (BTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $552,233.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $552,233.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.94 or 0.07578231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.66 or 0.01332287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.56 or 0.00368155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00135753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00607267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00393578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00362848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005943 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

