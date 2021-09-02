Bitgear Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Bitgear has a market cap of $617,863.30 and $17,823.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitgear has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00136643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00157230 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.61 or 0.07555449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,126.18 or 0.99990824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.51 or 0.00808904 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

