Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 65.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,191,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,706,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

