Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $4,773,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.83.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

