Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 9,499 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,098,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2,314.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 84,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.14. 3,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,660. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $135.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95.

