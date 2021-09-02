BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.110-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $106.50 million-$107.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.37. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.85. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,028.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,471 shares of company stock worth $13,520,726 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.