BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $5.80 on Thursday, reaching $949.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,970. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.39 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $896.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $832.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

