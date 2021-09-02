BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 165.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

