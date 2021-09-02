BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Up 24.2% in August

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSE MQY opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.