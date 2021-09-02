BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,150.00

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and last traded at GBX 2,135 ($27.89), with a volume of 12931 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,150 ($28.09).

The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,046.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,919.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.