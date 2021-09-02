BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 29th total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,635. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

