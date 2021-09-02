Block-Logic Reaches Market Capitalization of $215,021.92 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $215,021.92 and approximately $16.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

