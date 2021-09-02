Blockstack (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $358.50 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Blockstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00258935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00135908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.02 or 0.00817607 BTC.

About Blockstack

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Blockstack

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

