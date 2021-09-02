Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Head to Head Comparison

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.97 -$80.53 million N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.16 $11.22 million $0.45 18.93

Western New England Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Western New England Bancorp 20.19% 8.22% 0.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 9.04%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.