BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of DSM opened at $8.44 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
