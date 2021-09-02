Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,559,000 after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 109,228 shares during the period.

SCHM traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $80.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,672. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $76.91.

