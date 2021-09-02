Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.17. The company had a trading volume of 472,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.