Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,401,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 9.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.08. 23,170,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The company has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

