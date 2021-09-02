Bogart Wealth LLC Has $29.14 Million Stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 250.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,570 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $29,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLCB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $25.63. 15,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.77.

