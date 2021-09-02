Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. 2,070,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

