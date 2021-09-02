Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $216.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

