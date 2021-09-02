Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.41. 2,035,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

