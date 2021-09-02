Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Update

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 808,600 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 694,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,286.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.55, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,192.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,284.19. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.