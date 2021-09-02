Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy Sells 728 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jodi Euerle Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $499,312.00.

BSX stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,182,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

