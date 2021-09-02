Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

EPAY stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 320,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,243. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -112.32 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $38,846.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,578. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.58% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

