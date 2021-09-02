BOX Token (BOX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $364.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $364.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOX Token has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official website is box.la

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

